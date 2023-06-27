Important issue being voted on today in New Jersey (Opinion)

As many of you know, the government, both state and federal are taking over the ocean off of our New Jersey coast. They are industrializing it in the name of protecting the environment. Wind farms are not as clean and safe as they might want you to think.

Whether or not all of the dead dolphins and whales are due to offshore exploration for the foundations of the windmills has not been determined. Plenty of people have their doubts. Not enough independent study has been done to determine whether that is the cause.

Today the New Jersey Legislature is voting on a bill to give Orsted, the Danish wind company, more funding for their offshore windmills. This vote could make or break Orsted’s commitment to its Ocean Wind projects.

Your representatives will be voting on whether or not to give them more funding. Here’s a sample letter. You can send off an email to your assemblyman or assemblywoman. Here is a sample letter you can copy and paste courtesy of Protect Our Coast NJ.

Vote NO on A5651

Dear Legislator,

Please vote NO on proposed Bill A5651. As more and more of your constituents learn every day, the proposed offshore wind projects' environmental harms and damages are proving limitless. Now, as feared, it appears the economic costs will be as well, especially for lower-income and blue-collar workers.

Even important clean energy initiatives must be weighed against the harms and costs put upon the very citizens they claim to benefit. Offshore wind is no exception and deserves no preferential treatment. Nor do the projects' foreign industrial energy developers deserve a do-over for underestimating the costs it would take to build and maintain the electric power generation facilities off New Jersey's shoreline.

Please take this opportunity to send a message to your constituents that our coastal ecosystems, shore communities, and hard-earned money are now off-limits when it comes to building power plants in our oceans. Vote NO on Bill A5651.

Sincerely,

YOUR NAME

YOUR DISTRICT

And below are the emails you can send it to.

Chairwoman Pintor-Marin (D) - aswpintormarin@njleg.org 973--589-0713

Vice Chairman Wimberly (D) - asmwimberly@njleg.org 973-925-7061

Assemblyman Benson (D) - asmbenson@njleg.org 609-631-0198

Assemblywoman. Chaparro (D) - aswchaparro@njleg.org 201-683-7917

Assemblyman Conaway (D) - asmconaway@njleg.org 856-461--3997

Assemblywoman Dunn (R) - aswdunn@njleg.org 908-955-7228

Assemblyman McKeon (D) - asmmckeon@njleg.org 973-377-1606

Assemblyman Mukherji (D) - asmmukherji@njleg.org 201-626-4000

Assemblywoman Munoz (R) - aswmunoz@njleg.org 908-918-0414

Assemblywoman Murphy (D) - aswmurphy@njleg.org 856-735-5334

Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson (D) - aswreynoldsjackson@njleg.org 609-571-9638

Assemblyman Rumpf (R) - asmrumpf@njleg.org 609-693-6700

Assemblyman Schaer (D) - asmschaer@njleg.org 973-249-3665

Assemblyman Scharfenberger (R) - asmscharfenberger@njleg.org 732-856-9294

Assemblyman Wirths (R) - asmwirths@njleg.org 973-300-0200

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

