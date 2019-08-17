‘I’m going to follow you’ — Cops say man tried to lure teen on bike

SEASIDE PARK — Someone tried to lure a 16-year-old boy Thursday night, police said.

Police said they were told that at about 9:45 p.m., while a teenager was riding his bike north on South Bayview Avenue near 20th Avenue, a man driving a black Jeep Liberty pulled alongside of him and yelled for him to “come here, come here."

Police said the boy shouted "no," and rode his bike north, but the driver told him "I’m going to follow you."

The teen continued north on South Bayview Avenue and then made a right traveling east on 12th Avenue with the car still following behind him, police said they were told. The teen then made a left onto Barnegat Avenue and once he reached the intersection of Barnegat and 8th Avenue, saw the car was no longer behind him, police said.

The driver is described as a bald, white male in his mid-50s wearing glasses with no facial hair, police said. The vehicle is described as a black Jeep Liberty with no front plate visible.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective AJ Mantz of the Seaside Park Police Department at 732-793-7737, ext. 247.

