If you could ask Governor Murphy one question...

Once upon a time when Chris Christie was the Governor of New Jersey, he would come into our New Jersey 101.5 studios and host "Ask The Governor" with Eric Scott. I'll never forget the night of Hurricane Sandy when he did it with his family in our lunchroom. No matter what the times were like or what was happening in his career, he would come in and answer your questions. Not so much with Governor Murphy.

Of course, Murphy holds his daily press conferences updating us on what he's doing and taking questions from reporters, some of which he may not like or deem as political. But when it comes to facing the fire that are the questions that are from the people of New Jersey, I figured I'd give you a chance to ask. So these are among the responses I got from my social media. Keep in mind that we have our own reporters at Murphy's press conference's as well, so keep listening to New Jersey 101.5 and you may get your answer.

