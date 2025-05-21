According to a study done by Unilever's Good Humor, nearly 70% of Americans acknowledge that they see fewer ice cream trucks in their neighborhood now compared to their childhood.

It makes sense when you think about it. Higher gas prices. Fewer kids playing outside today than ever before. But it also makes us sad. It was such a part of childhood. You can close your eyes and hear that tinny music of “Turkey In The Straw” playing its way up the block and you’d race inside like you were on fire to grab a dollar then race back outside to be one of the first at the window.

Wasn’t it funny how you could be not remotely thinking about ice cream but the moment you heard that cheap music play, it’s all you wanted? The nostalgia is palpable.

That wasn’t lost on the research team at Spin Genie. They analyzed search data to determine what ice cream treats people were thinking about most. Whether it was a nostalgic blast from the past or still a best-seller, these were the top 10 frozen treats people seemed to long for most. They counted searches in the U.S. and Canada.

I bet you’ll never guess No. 1. In fact, let’s work our way up to it.

10 — Snickers Ice Cream Bar (110,050 searches)

9 — Chipwich (135,930 searches)

8 — Screwball (344,900 searches)

7 — Crunch Bar (347,100 searches)

6 — Creamsicle (380,700 searches)

5 — Klondike Bar (459,700 searches)

4 — Choco Taco (746,600 searches)

3 — Drumstick (900,600 searches)

2 — Snow Cone (1,100,200 searches)

And now, the one I never saw coming…

1 — Ice Cream Sandwich (1,197,500 searches)

