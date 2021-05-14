Ice cream truck rolls down cliff near George Washington Bridge
FORT LEE — An ice cream truck rolled 20 feet down a cliff near the George Washington Bridge Thursday afternoon, according to the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.
The driver of the truck owned by Lexylicious Ice Cream lost control of the truck, which ended up on its left side after it went through a group of trees, according to police.
Franco Maicas, 22, from Toms River, was hospitalized with head and neck pain.
Three passersby ran down the embankment to help free the driver, according to police, who said Maicas was out of his truck by the time first responders arrived.
Lexylicious is an Ocean County company that makes its own ice cream and sandwiches and sends its trucks and carts to events and weddings. The truck was heading to the Ross Dock picnic area, police told NorthJersey.com.
Company owner Alexa Hesse told NBC 4 New York that the driver may have lost control because of a rock in the roadway.
"Our driver is OK, which is our number one priority," a company spokesman told New Jersey 101.5.
