Ice bumper cars back in NJ for 2019: Here are the details

BRICK — Bumper cars on ice have returned to New Jersey, but are still only available at Ocean Ice Palace in Ocean County.

The idea of cruising around on the ice a dozen at a time in these modified bumper cars was first introduced to New Jersey at the Brick ice rink last year.

"Ice Bump & Skate" generally is offered on weekends, with occasional added sessions during popular school breaks.

For ice bumper car drivers, there's a minimum height of 4 feet and maximum weight of 300 pounds.

Rides are 10 minutes long, with reservations booked every 15 minutes to include loading and unload, and safety orientation, according to the Ocean Ice Palace website.

Hours are Saturdays from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., and Sundays 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

There is also "Disco Bump & Skate," with dimmed rink lighting and colorful lights on each bumper car. That's on Fridays from 8 to 10:30 p.m., and Saturday in December through February, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

(A "bonus" Disco Bump & Skate night will be Saturday, Nov. 7 for two hours starting at 7:15 p.m.)

The cost is $10 per bumper car ride session, with an online booking fee possibly added on.

For $18 a person, you book one ice bumper car ride, plus family ice skating admission and an ice skate rental.

"Disco DJ Ice Bumper Car & Public Skate" costs $22 a person for admission, one bumper car ride and skate rental.

For a quick glimpse of what ice bumper cars are like, watch the Ocean Ice Palace video from last year, below:

Reservations can be made either online or by calling 732-477-4411. You also can call to ask about private rentals, parties and group events.

Each bumper car session is limited to 12 cars at a time on the ice, according to the rink website.

Ocean Ice Palace is the only spot in New Jersey that offers bumper cars on ice.

In neighboring states, there's a limited season during Delaware's State Fair in late summer, and a limited window at the pop-up ice rink at Bryant Park in New York City.

