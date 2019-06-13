I got to visit my childhood home … through Zillow

I found out through the show that I'm not alone in this. Many people have had the strong desire to go back inside and take a look around the home in which they grew up. Some for simple nostalgia. Others, like me, for deeper, sadder reasons.

Bruce Springsteen shared this. For years he would drive past his old house, in the middle of the night, sometimes three or four times a week. He once told the story from stage about how he talked to a therapist about it. The therapist told him he was trying to go back and fix something that had gone wrong. (You can scroll to the bottom to see a video of this.)

I grew up in Rahway and from age 3 until 11 it was in an old one-time farm house on Kline Place right by the middle school. As many times as I've driven by that old house I never had the opportunity to walk back inside. Then one day out of curiosity I looked up the old address and there it was, on the real estate site Zillow.com . Not for sale any longer, but it still had the old pictures from when it was. So if you want to join me in a quick walk through my childhood home check out the photo gallery. Then maybe look up yours.

This is where I grew up. My dad once backed over my friend's bicycle in that very driveway. I still remember helping him carry the twisted heap home.

That's the living room and the bottom of our stairs, which I fell down the entire length of once at 4 when my mom sent me downstairs for Scotch tape.

Wider shot of our old living room, and to the left was our dining room. Our very huge cabinet style television used to rest in that corner by the stairs.

That was our kitchen. It seemed huge as a kid but obviously it was very small. They whole home was only 1,200 square feet.

My parents' bedroom. No, the mirrors weren't there back then.

The old backyard. You'd hop that fence and be on the middle school property. This is where I played endlessly all day in summers when I wasn't wandering alone through the neighborhood. Things were so different then. This was definitely my Wonder Years house.