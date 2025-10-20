🐋 Heartbreaking loss: Young humpback whale dies near Long Beach Island after failed rescue

💔 Euthanasia plan stalled by storm-damaged beaches and rising tides

🚁 Whale first spotted by NJDEP aerial team, later died overnight

A 29-foot juvenile humpback whale that became stranded in shallow waters off the southern tip of Long Beach Island has died after officials were unable to euthanize it in time, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center confirmed Sunday.

The whale was first spotted Friday afternoon by a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection aerial team west of Beach Haven. Officials described the animal as lethargic, emaciated, and bearing deep wounds on both sides—injuries likely caused by a boat propeller.

Euthanasia Delayed by Storm Damage and Tides

Rescuers from the MMSC, assisted by the Coast Guard and Sea Tow of Atlantic City, initially hoped to humanely euthanize the whale to end its suffering. However, heavy beach erosion from last week's nor'easter storm made local landing sites inaccessible, and the incoming tide and falling darkness Saturday evening thwarted alternative plans.

Sedatives were administered to keep the whale comfortable overnight, but by Sunday morning, Sea Tow crews discovered it had died during the night.

Tragic End to a Whale Recently Spotted Off NYC

The whale was identified as NYCO476 by Gotham Whale, which had documented the animal in the New York Bight on October 2. Even then, signs of trauma and poor health were evident, and its condition had worsened by the time it was discovered off LBI.

Experts Mourn Young Whale’s Lost Potential

“Our entire team is deeply saddened by every deceased animal that we investigate,” the MMSC said in a statement. “But the ones that hit the hardest are animals like this young whale who never got the chance to contribute to their species.”

