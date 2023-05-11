Huge NJ job fair is coming to Bridgewater

Need a job? Well, here is good news for you: A huge job fair is going to be held at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center in Bridgewater on May 16.

Over 450 positions will be available at the fair, which is being put on by the Greater Raritan Workforce Development Board; 60 employers from Hunterdon, Somerset and surrounding counties will be on hand for job seekers.

The 2023 Greater Raritan Job Fair features local businesses and nonprofit agencies offering hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs as well as some internships that range from entry-level to C-suite.

fizkes fizkes loading...

Participating employers represent industry sectors such as animal welfare, banking, childcare and education, finance, government (state and county), healthcare, health and wellness, insurance, leisure and hospitality, life sciences, manufacturing, personal and family services, retail trade, sports, transportation and logistics, technology and veterinary care.

GRWDB staff will also lead a 30-minute workshop on available resources if enough individuals register. Individuals who would like to participate in the workshops can send an email to info@thegrwdb.org .

Last year over 500 job seekers took advantage of the job fair.

Job Fair Sean824 loading...

There is still time for employers to get involved; employers just have until May 12 to register, which they can do here.

“Job seekers should be prepared to share their resumes, network with hiring managers, and gather career-related information from employers and agency participants during this free event,” said GRWDB Board Chair Joanne Hala.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022