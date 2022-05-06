Huge country music festival is coming to New Jersey

We’re now only a little over a month away from Wildwood, New Jersey, becoming the epicenter of the country music world as the Barefoot Country Music Fest returns from June 16-19.

With over 40 acts, the show is one of the largest country music concerts in the country, taking place over 4 nights on the beach in Wildwood, between the Morey’s Piers.

The Thursday night Kick off Concert features Cole Swindell.

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Some of the many major acts scheduled to perform include three-time Country Music Association and seven-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, Eric Church.

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images for ACM loading...

Reigning ACM “Artist of the Decade” Jason Aldean.

iHeartCountry Album Release Party With Jason Aldean Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Performers of the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X-PLATINUM breakout “Cruise”, Florida Georgia Line.

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Getty Images loading...

For the complete lineup, go here.

The festival invites you to:

Give your friends a holler and get ready for some fun in the sun ‘cause It’s about to get WILD on the beach! Country music’s biggest stars are coming to the beautiful beaches of Wildwood, NJ! This four-day event will host the industry’s biggest stars with 40+ artists- bringing a unique blend of today’s country headliners, regional stars, up-and-comers and locals favorites performing across 5 unique stages. With the combination of country music and the scenic Wildwood’s backdrop, this family-friendly, four-day fest is THE summer vacation destination. Start your summer off right at Jersey’s Original Country Music Beach Fest.

Each night of the festival has a different theme:

For tickets go here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

