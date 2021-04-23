Huge arcade to open in Atlantic City

Start scrounging for quarters! A new, massive arcade is opening in Atlantic City on May 15. It’s part of the redevelopment of the Showboat by Tower Investments. According to a press release, the arcade will be 100,000 square feet, making it the largest arcade in the state and will feature the largest crane game in the world; it goes from the floor to the ceiling. Good luck shaking a prize out of that bad boy!

The arcade will feature “classics from the 80's through today and the hottest new titles and virtual reality games, as well as basketball games, pinball, skee ball and more. The arcade will offer some of the best redemption prizes around, including everything from candy to designer purses and jewelry, cars and motorcycles, and even all-inclusive vacations.” The venue is called “The Lucky Snake” and the complex will also have a sports bar with a boxing ring, indoor venues for live entertainment, a speakeasy, and improved convention and meeting spaces.

"This is a very exciting time for us," said developer Bart Blatstein. "We at Tower Investments are extremely proud of this hotel and are thrilled to further expand on its offerings for guests of all ages, especially families. It has always been our mission to deliver an unforgettable experience for our guests and we are delighted to bring a family-friendly and year-round resort option to Atlantic City."

The arcade will be next to the $97 million water park; they haven’t broken ground on that project yet.

