Howell school bus hits pole head-on, six kids aboard

HOWELL — Six children on board a small school bus were not injured when it hit a pole on Monday afternoon — one of two school bus crashes in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

The bus carrying children from Howell's Memorial Elementary School hit the pole along Squankum Road around 2:50 p.m. head-on, according to Howell police. The poll wound up in the hood of the bus.

The children on board ranged in age from kindergarten to eighth-grade, Howell public schools said on their Facebook page. Police said the children were released to their parents or a school nurse.

Driver Jennifer Salus suffered a hand injury in the crash, according to police. The bus was operated by D.A.G. Transportaion of Lakewood.

The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report the crash.

One person was injured in another crash involving a small school bus on Springdale Road near Dorset Road in Cherry Hill on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., according to 6 ABC Action News.

Video footage showed the bus being towed from the scene and a mini van on a flatbed.

Cherry Hill police did not immediately return a message early Tuesday morning.

