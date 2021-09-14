Howell, NJ, confirms COVID in the High School

A week into the new school year, Howell schools are reporting thier first positive COVID test.

Howell High School Principal Jeremy Braverman notified parents of the positive test on Monday, but says the school will remain open. In a letter posted on Facebook, Braverman said once the positive test was returned, contact tracers notified all close contacts.

Braverman did not say whether it was a student or staff member that tested positive. He identified the individual as a "member of the Howell High School community." The letter says the school has been sanitized as per CDC guidelines.

Other states, notably including Florida, have seen COVID outbreaks hamper the start of school, forcing quarantines among students and staff. State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says it's too soon to tell here in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy has ordered all school staff provide proof of vaccination against COVID by October 18, or be subjected to COVID testing up to two times weekly. Since the deadline has not yet arrived, it is unclear if the testing occurred on school property or an off-site facility.

Incredible, heartbreaking images of Ida's damage in New Jersey In just a few hours the remnants from Ida spawned three tornadoes, dropped between 8 and 10 inches of rain, left over two dozen people dead and plunged thousands into darkness.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.