Howard Johnson fire — Camden County woman arrested for arson

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Four and a half months after the Howard Johnson Hotel along the Black Horse Pike sustained over $3 million in damages because of a fire, officials have announced the arrest of a woman they say is responsible for the four-alarm blaze.

Dannielle Monroe, 27, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief, following a lengthy investigation, Gloucester Township Police announced on Facebook.

The investigation revealed that Monroe was the last occupant to leave the hotel room where the fire originated, police said. Approximately 47 people were displaced from several hotel rooms because of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

When first responders arrived at the scene in the early morning hours of March 3, they could see heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the hotel.

The New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Office was able to determine that the fire was set intentionally. Search warrants and interviews eventually led to Monroe's arrest and charges.

