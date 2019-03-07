How you get your dog to stop barking

Barking dogs have become such a problem in Upper Saddle River, that the town is amending its barking ordinance . They now will not allow dog barking for more than 20 minutes between 7am -10pm and more than 15 minutes between 10pm-7am. If your dog violates the law, you could face fines of up to $1000, 90 days in jail or community service.

If you have a barking dog, there are humane ways to stop him or her, according to an article from bestfriends.org . First you have to understand why your dog is barking in the first place. Here are the types of barking that they talk about:

First one they talk about is, "Watchdog barking." This type lets you know that someone is there. The way to stop watchdog barking is to communicate to your dog that you now know that someone is there and that they have done their job. Perhaps a pet of acknowledgement.

The second they talk about is, "Request Barking." When the dog is excited about something they're getting or want to happen, like a treat or going outside. Simple solution here is do not reward until they stop barking.

The third one they mention is called, "Spooky barking." Your dog is scared or provoked. Simply let them know that it's okay again, maybe with a pet or let them see you confront their fear.

The last one that they bring up is called, "Boredom barking." When you're not there, your dog misses you. I went through separation anxiety with my dogs. What you need to do is find ways to keep them entertained, perhaps with chew toys or different places they can hang throughout the house for variety. I also hear that dogs love listening to the radio when you're gone, ESPECIALLY when it's New Jersey 101.5!

Another way to avoid the barking fines in Upper Saddle River is to stay out of Upper Saddle River!

