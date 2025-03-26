How you can try some of NJ’s BEST hot sauces this weekend
There’s no better condiment than a hot sauce.
It’s the best way to give your Jersey pork roll, egg, and cheese a good punch.
Even better if it’s a locally made sauce, and there are some fabulous New Jersey hot sauces to be found.
Spice enthusiasts, listen up!
Guess what? There’s an easy way to discover them! Check them out at the Philadelphia Hot Sauce Festival this weekend March 29 and 30 at Neshaminy Creek Brewing.
Neshaminy Creek Brewing is located at 909 Ray Ave., Croydon, PA.
The Philadelphia Hot Sauce Festival brings together some of the best artisanal hot sauce creators in the northeast.
The festival is co-produced by Whitehouse Station Sauce Company and Cast Iron Kyle.
Oh, and did I mention there’s beer? Neshaminy Creek is NOT messing around with their brews, they’re delicious and are perfect for when your mouth is on fire.
As someone who has been to a previous festival, I can tell you first-hand: the people are friendly, the sauces are excellent, and the beer from Neshaminy Creek is great.
New Jersey made hot sauces
These are the local hot sauces that you can find at the festival:
🌶 Crumbley Kitchen Sauces
🌶 Defcon Sauces
🌶 Doctor’s Creek Hot Sauce
🌶 Hot Graham Sauce Co.
🌶 Is it Spicy?
🌶 Jersey Girl
🌶 1 Love Jerk Hut
🌶 Queen Honey Co.
🌶 We are Wonderfully Made
🌶 Whitehouse Station Sauce Co.
🌶 Word of Mouth Hot Sauce
You can get your tickets for the 3rd annual Philadelphia Hot Sauce Festival here.
See you there!
