How would you spend a $30,000 Jersey Cash Codes win?

Jersey Cash Codes are back baby! All you need to know to win $30,000 can be found right here.

Now this isn’t hundreds of millions of dollars like some mega lottery dream, no. But you know what else it isn’t? It isn’t impossible. Winning those huge lotteries is more far-fetched than you being struck by a meteor or killed by an elephant or even being president of the United States.

This is attainable. The more you listen the more you have a shot. Each and every time you enter a Jersey Cash Code on the NJ 101.5 app you increase your chance of winning the $30,000.

And. it. costs. you. nothing.

Lottery ticket with a marked numbers. (Getty Stock) loading...

Even the app is a free download and you should have it anyway. With it you can listen to keep up with New Jersey happenings anywhere on the planet, get traffic and info instantly, use the chat feature to send messages to the shows and so many other cool things. Here’s how to download it.

Alright. I’ve given you enough help. Now what would you do with the $30,000 if you won it? We asked our listeners on Friday’s show and they had some solid answers.

Nicole would split it in thirds and give some to her daughter, pay off her credit cards and take a vacation with the rest.

Who needs Biden? Nancy would pay off her student debt.

Linda needs a new roof and has plans for that $30,000.

Vicki would buy a truck for her husband, Arthur would pay off loans, Tammy would use it as a down payment on buying a campground and Dennis needs exactly $30,000 to finish rebuilding his cabin lost in a fire.

Now how about you? How would you spend $30,000? Someone somewhere is going to win this money. You’re listening anyway. Make it happen! Listen a bit more and enter every time you hear a Jersey Cash Code. Good luck!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

CHECK OUT: Where NJ's biggest winning lottery tickets were sold