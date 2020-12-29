The mutant strain of COVID-19 first detected in the UK may already be in New Jersey, but should you worry about it?

Will you be getting $600 from the federal government, or $2,000? That is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

As the COVID vaccine rollout continues, residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the Garden State are now being vaccinated, and other groups will soon follow.

The Murphy administration says even though there was a delay in President Trump signing the latest round of COVID stimulus, about a half-million New Jerseyans who feared they might miss a week of unemployment payments have been told they will get them on time.

Federal drug officials in New Jersey say it's crucial that residents secure their prescription drugs so that they don't end up in the wrong hands this winter.

The Cherry Hill and Manahawkin Motor Vehicle Commission licensing centers have closed, bringing to seven the number of current closures.

Plenty of New Jersey school districts have been offering free meals to families during the coronavirus pandemic, but a new report suggests many kids aren't actually getting their hands on this food.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate made by Novavax is the fifth to reach final stage testing in the U.S., requiring 30,000 volunteers.

Two drivers who authorities say fled from fatal crashes, both on Christmas Eve, are now being sought, in Jackson and in Denville.

Two cops fired shots, but did not hit, a 35-year-old man who police say slashed a third officer in an encounter at a Clifton hotel on Sunday morning.

Is there or is there not a hunger strike going on at the Hudson County Jail? An ICE spokesman tells us no, not there or in Essex County.

A Barnegat Light beach near the Barnegat Inlet jetty is the final resting place for a 15-ton whale that washed ashore Christmas Day.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.