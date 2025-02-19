How Trump tariffs could hurt local NJ breweries

When we hear that President Trump is considering imposing tariffs on imported steel, we think of big construction companies that would be impacted. We certainly don't think of a tiny, struggling New Jersey brewery.

But along with steel, it’s also aluminum that he wants to slap with the import tariff. Now, don’t get me wrong. I understand what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to exert power to negotiate a more level playing field. Even if it is successful, the president himself has warned that there could be some pain for consumers and the prices they’ll pay. At least at first.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

To that end, the cost you pay going to your local brewery in the Garden State might go up.

News 12 New Jersey talked with Kevin Curtis, who is the packaging manager for Icarus Brewing in Brick. He says the price for cans and kegs that are affected by new tariffs on aluminum and steel will end up costing customers more.

“We built at one of the most expensive times to build. Grain prices are going up. Hop prices are going up. Now, with new tariffs and stuff, everything is getting more expensive,” he said. “A majority of our product goes into steel kegs and aluminum cans, so any cost that we incur unfortunately gets put into the end user.”

Ludlam Island Brewery (Facebook) Ludlam Island Brewery (Facebook) loading...

Many New Jersey breweries hope that if these tariffs go into effect, the administration may offer tax breaks to businesses such as theirs to offset costs enough so customers don’t have to eat the difference, but that’s a wish and not at all a guarantee.

“Hopefully, the administration can come to a happy medium and figure out what works best for all of us,” said Curtis.

The tariffs are scheduled to hit on March 12, so we’ll find out soon.

Montclair Montclair Brewery via Google Maps loading...

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Donald Trump goes to Wawa Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈