How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact NJ this week

Tropical Storm Nicole will likely affect New Jersey with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force wind gusts on Friday and Saturday.

The likely last tropical storm of the hurricane season will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon when it will make landfall along the Central Florida coastline.

The National Hurricane Center said Nicole will then track north across South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

The storm is expected to follow the New Jersey Turnpike corridor into New York's Hudson Valley by sunrise on Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will overspread New Jersey by Friday afternoon continuing into Friday night. As Nicole approaches the state temperatures will also bounce back into the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday

The farther west the storm goes as it approaches the northeast the heavier the rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will also likely gust 40-60 mph. Above-normal tides, coastal flooding and beach erosion are also likely into the weekend.

The project path of Tropical Storm Nicole 11/8/22 The project path of Tropical Storm Nicole 11/8/22 (NOAA) loading...

How much rain?

2-4 inches of rain are expected to fall in New Jersey but the exact track will determine how much rain falls.

Once the rain ends, Saturday will be partly sunny but temperatures will drop into the 50s by afternoon and the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is vacationing with his family in Florida where about 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday from Nicole.

"We packed our rain gear. Nicole ain't gonna keep us from the Magic Kingdom," Zarrow said.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation this week but is keeping an eye on Nicole between rides. He returns Monday, November 14.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

