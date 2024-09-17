How to vote for Producer Kristen’s daughter for ‘Baby of the Year’

As you know, Producer Kristen is a mom, with two great kids, Jagger and Bowie. We all missed her when she took maternity leave and were thrilled to welcome her back.

It will come as no surprise to those of us who have been her friend for years, that her kids are something special. As a matter of fact, her daughter Bowie is on the verge of becoming "Baby of the Year". We need your help to make it happen.

Every year, Jessica Alba hosts a "Baby of the Year" contest where the winner will get a photo shoot and a two-page spread in Good Housekeeping magazine, and $25,000.

It's in collaboration with Colossal which is a nationally registered fundraiser that is raising money for Baby2Baby, a non-profit that helps kids living in poverty and provides them with supplies like diapers, clothing, and other necessities.

Bowie is in the running and needs votes to make it to the next round, the Top 20.

Anyone with a Facebook account can vote. You can cast one free vote every 24 hours so try to vote once a day until September 26, when the first round ends. You can cast more votes with a donation that will go Baby2Baby.

Here is Bowie's link with all of the info and to cast your vote: click HERE.

