How to renew your NJ license for free

Gov. Murphy continues to try to placate his constituents (us) by throwing out little financial crumbs.

Not too many people believe that these are really gifts when we know that there are so many significant ways to save us money that are being ignored. But you might as well know that you may qualify for a free license renewal.

As a result of Murphy's 2023 proposals, any license renewals that happen between September and October of 2023 will be waived the $24 fee. This fee has been waived, among others that New Jersey’s giving a “fee holiday” in order to make you feel like you’re getting a gift.

According to nj.com, part of Murphy's $60.5 million budget will be funding a ton of technology upgrades that will give the state Motor Vehicle Commission the capability to allow drivers to register and title purchased vehicles online also to upgrade equipment and software in agencies to speed transactions.

This means that you can now theoretically purchase a car online, but you would have to go to an MVC agency to register and title it. This will make the process of getting a new car much quicker and easier for the buyer as you won’t have to drive too far to check out the ride you want.

This also makes the job easier on car salesmen as they can work with a larger number of clients at once. Since COVID, there has also been a huge buildup of orders, so the online transition has made completing them a lot easier.

