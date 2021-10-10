How to play the NJ gubernatorial debate drinking game

The Garden State will be having its gubernatorial election on Nov. 2, which means we’re less than a month away from having to make the decision.

To help you make that decision, the two candidates, Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli will face off in their second debate on Oct. 12. The debate is set to start at 8 p.m. and will take place at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ.

But let’s be honest… Will anyone really make their decision based on what they see during the debate?

My guess is people already know who they’re voting for, so let’s have some fun with the broadcast and turn it into a drinking game.

Goodness knows when it comes to Jersey politics, you’re going to want something cold in your hand to drink.

Playing the NJ gubernatorial debate drinking game? Here are the rules:

Better get some Advil and Gatorade ready for Wednesday morning. Cheers!

