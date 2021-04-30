On one of my trips to Sicily a few years back, I had an amazing seafood salad that I've tried to replicate when I got home. Since we live here in the U.S. some of our available seafood choices are different and so are the spices. So, I've adapted it according to our American tastes and what we can readily find at the supermarket any time of the year. You can make it spicier or customize it anyway you see fit. You can also substitute imitation crabmeat if jumbo lump is out of your budget. But anyone I've served this to has fallen in love with it, and I'm sure you will too!

How to make a delicious Sicilian seafood salad

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.

Actors Who Hated Their Own Movies