How to help someone battling addiction in NJ (Opinion)

My friends at CFC Loud-n-Clear have been at the forefront of the battle against addiction for many years.

CFC (Coming Full Circle) was started by the Regan family after Daniel Regan faced and defeated his demons 10 years ago with the help of his family and the courageous actions of his mom, Lynn. They shared the incredible story with me on my podcast a few years back.

This week Daniel joined me on the morning show to discuss the crisis of addiction griping New Jersey and how lockdowns have made the problem worse.

With a reported 90,000 overdose deaths reported in the U.S. in 2020 and a spike in suicides and mental health issues, the crisis is worsening across the country.

If you or your loved ones need help here in New Jersey, please go to the website and either fill out the contact form or call 1-833-300-HOPE (4673). CFC is ready to help you recover and win the battle against addiction.

In order to raise money and support this important cause, once again we'll be taking the stage in Seaside Heights on Saturday September 25 at Grant Avenue for the Rock the Farm Festival!

I'm proud to be hosting this event once again and look forward to seeing you in the crowd!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.