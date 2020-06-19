How these NJ towns are expand outdoor dining for summer

Outdoor dining has arrived in New Jersey, under the latest efforts to reopen since COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.

For some restaurants, existing patios and outdoor property are being put to good use, while for others, especially in downtown areas across NJ, the need for socially distant seating has presented new challenges.

A number of communities have risen to help provide restaurants with unique alternatives, including temporary shifts in traffic away from certain streets to allow for tables and chairs to be properly spaced from one another.

Here are some municipalities offering new pedestrian plazas and other measures, to try and help businesses amid NJ's first public health emergency.

