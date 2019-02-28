How safe is your town? NJ in ‘nice little New England bubble’

The most densely populated state in the country is also one of the safest, according to a new report.

Using the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics, Alarms.org found New Jersey has an overall violent crime rate that's less than half the national average.

The Garden State is also the the third safest for property crime. Millville, which comes in as the least safe municipality in New Jersey, is the only city in the state with a property crime rate higher than the national average, according to the report.

"Jersey is sort of in this nice little New England bubble where it's actually a very safe community to live in," said researcher Amanda Palumbo.

With a crime rate of .002 per 1,000 residents, River Vale came in as New Jersey's safest municipality.

Top 5 safest areas:

River Vale (Bergen County)

Warren Township (Somerset County)

Washington Township (Morris County)

Ringwood (Passaic County)

Tenafly (Bergen County)

Bottom 5:

Millville (Cumberland County)

Vineland (Cumberland County)

Deptford Township (Gloucester County)

Bridgeton (Cumberland County)

Elizabeth (Union County)

Each of the least-safe spots recorded a property crime rate at least 2.5 times higher than the national average. Each had a violent crime rate above the state's rate of 1.56 per 1,000 people.

The report does not include any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report from the FBI. It also removes municipalities with a population under 10,000. Newark, Jersey City and Trenton each rank in the bottom half of New Jersey towns.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .