How safe is your NJ hospital? Here’s the list of grades

The great news is New Jersey ranks 6th in the nation for safest hospitals. But where does your particular neighborhood hospital or your preferred hospital land on a safety report issued Wednesday by Leapfrog Hospital Safety? Most hospitals in New Jersey received an overall A, so even more good news. If you're looking for the absolute safest hospital on this report that would be Livingston's St. Barnabas Medical Center the only one in the state to receive an A every year since 2012.

These are further broken down by many categories like mrsa infections, other hospital infections, medication dosing, quality of doctors and nurses, communication, etcetera. My local hospital, Hunterdon Medical Center for example, received an overall C but received many A's in things like quality of doctors. If you want to delve further into the full list and see those individual categories you can check out the entire report here . Meantime, here are the overall grades for your NJ hospital.

Hospitals that earned an A:

Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel

Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell

CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center

Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains

Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville

Community Medical Center, Toms River

Inspira Medical Center - Elmer

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jersey City Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune

Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch

Morristown Medical Center

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Newton Medical Center

Ocean Medical Center, Brick

Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, Camden

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro

Raritan Bay Medical Center of Perth Amboy

Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Somerville

Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston

Saint Clare’s Hospital of Denville

Saint Clare’s Hospital of Dover

Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick

Shore Medical Center, Somers Point

Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin

St. Luke’s Warren Campus, Phillipsburg

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood

Hospitals that earned a B:

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Pomona

Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Courthouse

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital, Jersey City

CarePoint Health, Hoboken University Medical Center

CentraState Medical Center, Freehold

Cooper University Hospital, Camden

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Centers-Palisades, North Bergen

Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck

Inspira Medical Center, Vineland

Inspira Medical Center Woodbury

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

JFK Medical Center, Edison

Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, Willingboro

Overlook Medical Center, Summit

Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Rahway

St. Francis Medical Center, Trenton

St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson

St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic

Virtua Marlton Hospital

Virtua Voorhees Hospital

Hospitals with a C:

Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton

Hudson Regional Hospital, Secaucus

Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington

Salem Medical Center

St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital

Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth

Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly

Hospitals with a D:

East Orange General Hospital

Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center

University Hospital, Newark