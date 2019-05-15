How safe is your NJ hospital? Here’s the list of grades
The great news is New Jersey ranks 6th in the nation for safest hospitals. But where does your particular neighborhood hospital or your preferred hospital land on a safety report issued Wednesday by Leapfrog Hospital Safety? Most hospitals in New Jersey received an overall A, so even more good news. If you're looking for the absolute safest hospital on this report that would be Livingston's St. Barnabas Medical Center the only one in the state to receive an A every year since 2012.
These are further broken down by many categories like mrsa infections, other hospital infections, medication dosing, quality of doctors and nurses, communication, etcetera. My local hospital, Hunterdon Medical Center for example, received an overall C but received many A's in things like quality of doctors. If you want to delve further into the full list and see those individual categories you can check out the entire report here. Meantime, here are the overall grades for your NJ hospital.
Hospitals that earned an A:
Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel
Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center
Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains
Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville
Community Medical Center, Toms River
Inspira Medical Center - Elmer
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Jersey City Medical Center
Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune
Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch
Morristown Medical Center
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Newton Medical Center
Ocean Medical Center, Brick
Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, Camden
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro
Raritan Bay Medical Center of Perth Amboy
Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Somerville
Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston
Saint Clare’s Hospital of Denville
Saint Clare’s Hospital of Dover
Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark
Saint Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick
Shore Medical Center, Somers Point
Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin
St. Luke’s Warren Campus, Phillipsburg
The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood
Hospitals that earned a B:
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Pomona
Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Courthouse
CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital, Jersey City
CarePoint Health, Hoboken University Medical Center
CentraState Medical Center, Freehold
Cooper University Hospital, Camden
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Centers-Palisades, North Bergen
Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley
Hackettstown Regional Medical Center
Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck
Inspira Medical Center, Vineland
Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
JFK Medical Center, Edison
Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, Willingboro
Overlook Medical Center, Summit
Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Rahway
St. Francis Medical Center, Trenton
St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson
St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic
Virtua Marlton Hospital
Virtua Voorhees Hospital
Hospitals with a C:
Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Trenton
Hudson Regional Hospital, Secaucus
Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington
Salem Medical Center
St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital
Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth
Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly
Hospitals with a D:
East Orange General Hospital
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center
University Hospital, Newark