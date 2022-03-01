The images on TV and streaming on our screens are heartbreaking.

The sight of apartment buildings and streets in tatters from the bombing and the images of ordinary citizens suffering the ravages of war are hard to watch. The bravery of the men and women is inspiring and almost unbelievable. Not to mention the frightened children who must be going through tremendous trauma.

New Jersey has the fourth largest Ukrainian population in the United States and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of The USA is headquartered in South Bound Brook, with eight parishes across New Jersey.

Vigils, hashtags, and displaying the colors of Ukraine are nice, but here is something you can DO and a variety of ways you can help the people of Ukraine.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

