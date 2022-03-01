How people in NJ can help Ukraine right now

How people in NJ can help Ukraine right now

Getty Images

The images on TV and streaming on our screens are heartbreaking.

The sight of apartment buildings and streets in tatters from the bombing and the images of ordinary citizens suffering the ravages of war are hard to watch. The bravery of the men and women is inspiring and almost unbelievable. Not to mention the frightened children who must be going through tremendous trauma.

New Jersey has the fourth largest Ukrainian population in the United States and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of The USA is headquartered in South Bound Brook, with eight parishes across New Jersey.

Vigils, hashtags, and displaying the colors of Ukraine are nice, but here is something you can DO and a variety of ways you can help the people of Ukraine.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now

As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions. 

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s

Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.
Filed Under: Ukraine
Categories: Dennis & Judi
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top