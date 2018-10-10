How much will it cost to see Hillary at Menendez fundraiser?

JERSEY CITY — Some of the state's biggest Democratic fund raisers will be coming together on Monday for an event to help the campaign of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

The fundraiser at the Liberty Prime Steakhouse will include special guest Hillary Clinton. The former presidential candidate, senator and secretary of state will be in town to help Menendez as he fights off a challenge from Republican businessman Bob Hugin, whose been giving the state's senior senator a run for his money in the polls.

Presented by Women for New Jersey, there are still tickets left to the event but they aren't cheap. The least expensive ticket still available is $500 on the "Guest" level. For $500, people can attend as a "supporter," which includes "priority viewing" during the program.

For $2,700, attendees can be considered "Co-Hosts," which comes with a host reception and a photo line. The highest level is dubbed the "Chair," which comes with the same perks as a co-host, but costs $5,400.

The funds raised will be used to help Menendez through the last month of the campaign. Both sides have invested heavily in advertising. Hugin had spent $8.6 million on his campaign as of June, while Menendez has spent $3.8 million, according to OpenSecrets.org. The same report noted that Hugin has raised almost double Menendez's total with $16.7 million raised at the end of June. Libertarian Party candidate Murry Sabrin raised just over $18,000 by the same point in June.

More From New Jersey 101.5