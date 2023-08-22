How many wins will the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC East teams get in 2023?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The Philadelphia Eagles return with a ton of high expectations in 2023.

Sportsbooks have put out their totals, and we are going to take a look at which numbers have the best value for the defending NFC Champions, who went 14-3 in 2022.

With two new coordinators, and some new additions through both the draft and free agency, can the Eagles improve on their 14 wins from 2022, and what will this mean for the Eagles in 2023?

How many wins can you expect from the Philadelphia Eagles this season?

Philadelphia Eagles Exact Season Wins

12 5/1 (+500)

11 23/4 (+525)

10 11/2 (+550)

13 11/2 (+550)

14 15/2 (+750)

9 15/2 (+750)

8 10/1 (+1000)

15 12/1 (+1200)

7 14/1 (+1400)

6 22/1 (+2200)

16 28/1 (+2800)

5 40/1 (+4000)

17 66/1 (+6600)

4 70/1 (+7000)

3 150/1 (+15000)

0 300/1 (+30000)

1 300/1 (+30000)

2 300/1 (+30000)

Breakdown: The Eagles have one of the best rosters in football and have one of the league's newest dynamic stars in Jalen Hurts. However, the team remained relatively healthy in 2022 and will have a much harder schedule this season playing against teams from the AFC East and NFC West.

They will have at least five new faces starting on the defensive side of the ball, with two new starting safeties, and two new starting linebackers, Plus they must replace Javon Hargrave, who had 11 sacks last season.

On offense, they should be just as good if not better with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith leading the way, behind one of the top offensive lines in football.

The Pick: I like the Eagles to hit 11 wins this season with a solid value of +525 as per NJ’s Borgata bonus code deal. While they might not get to 14 wins like last season, they might actually be a better team than the team that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Now after the Eagles, here is what the rest of the NFC East odds look like from many sports books.

Washington Commanders Exact Season Wins

6 5/1 (+500)

7 11/2 (+550)

5 6/1 (+600)

8 13/2 (+650)

4 7/1 (+700)

9 15/2 (+750)

3 10/1 (+1000)

10 11/1 (+1100)

11 16/1 (+1600)

2 16/1 (+1600)

12 26/1 (+2600)

1 35/1 (+3500)

13 50/1 (+5000)

0 80/1 (+8000)

14 100/1 (+10000)

15 200/1 (+20000)

16 300/1 (+30000)

17 300/1 (+30000)

New York Giants Exact Season Wins

7 11/2 (+550)

8 11/2 (+550)

9 11/2 (+550)

6 23/4 (+575)

10 6/1 (+600)

11 7/1 (+700)

5 8/1 (+800)

12 16/1 (+1600)

3 16/1 (+1600)

13 22/1 (+2200)

2 22/1 (+2200)

14 66/1 (+6600)

4 66/1 (+6600)

1 80/1 (+8000)

15 125/1 (+12500)

0 200/1 (+20000)

16 200/1 (+20000)

17 250/1 (+25000)

Dallas Cowboys Exact Season Wins

10 5/1 (+500)

11 5/1 (+500)

9 11/2 (+550)

12 6/1 (+600)

8 7/1 (+700)

13 8/1 (+800)

7 19/2 (+950)

14 12/1 (+1200)

6 14/1 (+1400)

15 24/1 (+2400)

5 24/1 (+2400)

4 45/1 (+4500)

16 55/1 (+5500)

3 80/1 (+8000)

17 125/1 (+12500)

2 200/1 (+20000)

0 250/1 (+25000)

1 250/1 (+25000)

The Pick: I like Dallas to match the Eagles and hit the 11-win mark, with some decent value there at +500. The Cowboys added some more depth at wide receiver with Brandin Cooks joining CeeDee Lamb on the outside. The team also replaces longtime running back Ezekiel Elliott with Tony Pollard, a more explosive back taking over the full-time role. The Cowboys also have a very good defense led by Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs.

Over in New York, while I like some of the things the Giants have done, like adding tight end Darren Waller to an offense that features top left tackle, Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley. The defense added A'Shawn Robinson up front, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams, and Dexter Lawrence II giving them plenty of talent. I think they take a little step back and like them to get six wins at +575.

Finally, Washington, who finished 8-8-1 last season, a lot will depend on what they get from new quarterback Sam Howell, who replaces Carson Wentz as the starter. One thing I like about Washington is their talented defense, with Chase Young back and and very deep defensive line. They also have some solid weapons in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and running backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

I see some good value in betting the Commanders to get eight wins this season at +700 this season.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.