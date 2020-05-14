It’s a point that will certainly be raised in a court room in the near future. Judy Persichilli, New Jersey’s Health Commissioner, is on the hot seat, and she should be. On March 31st, as this highly infectious virus was ripping through America and New Jersey, she implemented a policy FORCING New Jersey’s nursing homes to accept and readmit patients who tested POSITIVE for COVID-19. Here’s the person charged with protecting your health, in her own words.

No patient/resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the post-acute care setting solely based on a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Persons under investigation for COVID-19 who have undergone testing in the hospital shall not be discharged until results are available. Post-acute care facilities are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized patient/resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission. - Judy Persichilli's letter to Nursing Home and Comprehensive Rehabilitation Hospital Administrators, Directors of Nursing, and Hospital Discharge Planners

So despite the fact that Coronavirus spreads at a faster rate than the flu and by the end of March, we clearly knew which adults were the most at risk, the Health Commissioner in NJ forced sick people into vulnerable communities. More than half the deaths in New Jersey are among residents and patients in nursing homes. More than 5,000 people are dead as a result of the disease running through these facilities.

While our most vulnerable were left to die, the Governor and his cohorts were focused on closing schools and wrecking our economy fanning the flames of panic and fear. As we know, despite the ridiculous Rutgers survey designed to keep you afraid desperately trying to link a handful of sick kids to the virus, coronavirus has very little impact on young people. What does kill kids every year for sure? The flu.

Flu seasons vary in severity, however every year children are at risk CDC estimates that since 2010, flu-related hospitalizations among children younger than 5 years old have ranged from 7,000 to 26,000 in the United States. While relatively rare, some children die from flu each year. Since 2004-2005, flu-related deaths in children reported to CDC during regular flu seasons have ranged from 37 to 187 deaths. Even though the reported number of deaths during the 2017-2018 flu season was 187, CDC’s mathematical models that account for the underreporting of flu-related deaths in children estimate the actual number was closer to 600. - cdc.gov

I’ve reported repeatedly over the past couple months that not only are children low risk, they are not the ones infecting adults. It’s actually the other way around. That plus nearly seven in ten new hospitalizations in New York are from people staying home, the entire narrative of closed schools and stay-at-home orders is falling apart. As the dust settles and people regain consciousness, government officials who created policies and enforced decisions which actually lead to high death counts should be held accountable. And I believe in the case of Judy Persichilli, criminally charged.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

