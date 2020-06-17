How Hard Rock AC plans to be safe … whenever it opens

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Wednesday released its health and safety plans for when it reopens — whenever that might be.

New Jersey still has not set a date for its nine casinos to reopen, even as casinos in numerous other states have resumed operations after being closed for several months due to the virus outbreak. Hard Rock’s plans mandate the wearing of masks by all guests and employees, a step that some other casinos elsewhere in the country that have reopened have only suggested.

Hard Rock also will conduct temperature scans of all workers and guests, and those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater will not be admitted to the property.

More than employees will be part of a “Safe + Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas. They will focus especially on the deep cleaning of all gambling surfaces, chips, hotel rooms, restaurants, pool and public areas.

Hard Rock has purchased over 1,000 new air filters that will be frequently changed in common areas throughout the building. Resorts casino also has announced reopening protocols using some of the same measures.

But none of the casinos yet knows what the state will require as minimum standards in order to reopen. They hope that guidance will arrive soon, as the casinos hope to be open before the July 4th holiday.

