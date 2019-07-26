How do the locals feels about the Festival of Ballooning?

I'm almost ashamed to say I've never attended the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning. As a born and raised New Jerseyan, shame on me. It's kind of like a native New Yorker never having been to the Statue of Liberty or the Empire State Building.

It's especially crazy that I've never been considering I live so close. I'm in Hunterdon County for crying out loud. Close enough that last year one of the balloons chose the cul de sac right in front of our house as a landing site. Even shared pics for our website which you can see here. But far enough that I'm not affected by the traffic and congestion.

And that made me wonder.

For the locals, living right in the belly of the beast so to speak, is living in and near Readington during the balloon festival a good or a bad thing? Or is it a little of both?

I've heard some say things get so hectic that they plan a three day trip out of town every year just to avoid it. I've heard others say it's no big deal. Which is true? I suppose it's a bit of the year-round shore town experience. When your home is overrun with tourists it can be off-putting. I felt that for the one and only year I lived in Ocean City.

If you're a local resident near the Festival of Ballooning, take our poll below. If you know someone who is, pass this along to them.

More from New Jersey 101.5