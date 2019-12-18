How bad is the Jersey exodus? This bad

We keep hearing about people wanting to escape the overtaxed, over-regulated state of New Jersey. We hear there are more people moving out than moving in. Just how bad is it?

According to a Forbes article, really bad. Follow this link to the top states people are moving out of and the top states people are moving to. You’ll find New Jersey at number two for the most moved out of state.

In a given year of all the interstate moves 62.9% of those moves were on their way out, not in. The only state worse was Illinois. According to Forbes, New Jersey is described as scoring “poorly for its regulatory climate and fiscal health.”

Way to go Trenton!

