How about suckling pig instead of turkey!

As you know, my Thanksgiving dinner was enjoyed in Terminal B at Newark Airport after my wife Jodi and son Michael's flight was canceled on Wednesday and rescheduled for Thanksgiving Day. Nothing like Nachos and a beer to celebrate the holiday! Really though, I was happy to spend the evening with my wife and son.

Although I did have a can of jellied cranberry sauce waiting at home.

Since I had to work the holiday, Jodi and Michael headed out across the pond to see my daughter, Elizabeth. #CharlieTheButcher (Elizabeth's boyfriend) prepared an outstanding dinner at the butcher shop, which included stuffed turkey legs, roasted brussels sprouts, 8 hour gravy AND a roasted suckling pig.

Wow. This could be a new Thanksgiving tradition.

