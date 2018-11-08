How about Gin and Bourbon for breakfast? Yup, we did that

If you're still recovering from the election, whether you won or lost, we've got a drink for you!

It's called the "Election Day Hangover Cure" by our own morning show news anchor, Eric Scott . You'll be surprised at how nice it tastes and how smooth is goes down.

I was skeptical because it has both Gin and Bourbon, but this one hits the mark! Try it! Let me know what you think on Twitter and use the hashtag #BreakfastBooze

Recipe:

2-parts bourbon

2-parts VERY DRY gin

1-part Ginger Ale

Splash of pineapple juice

Splash of simple syrup

Dash of Orange Bitters

Garnish with maraschino cherry​

