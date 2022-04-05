‘Housewives’ Jennifer Aydin says stolen Ferrari located in NJ

PARAMUS — The Ferrari stolen from the garage of Jennifer Aydin has been recovered, according to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.

Aydin posted footage of thieves breaking into the garage at her Paramus mansion early Monday and driving away in the red 2016 Ferrari California belonging to her husband, Bill. They also stole several boxes of sneakers.

Aydin said the car was found in a hotel parking lot.

"Thank you to all the friends and fans that used their outlets to bring the heat onto these perpetrators, which have not been found yet," Aydin wrote on her Instagram page Monday night.

Paramus police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told NBC 4 New York the car was found in Newark.

Neither Aydin nor Ehrenberg disclosed what shape the $200,000 car was in when it was found. Ehrenberg on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Aydin also reposted video of thieves breaking into her unlocked SUV parked outside where they found a garage door opener. She said that her son arrived moments after they drove off in the Ferrari.

"I can’t even think of what could’ve happened if he pulled up while they were in the act- it scares me to think of the direction the world is going toward- crime and theft in a society where there’s barely consequences for people actions cause everyone’s afraid, including me," Aydin wrote.

The Ferrari is shown in the 11th season of "Real Wives" when Jennifer had to be carried out of a party by Bill at the home of Teresa Giudice after having too much to drink. Ayden later said she vomited on herself to spare the car.

