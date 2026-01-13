I’m a self-proclaimed horror movie nerd.

I’m not saying I’ve seen every film in the genre, but I at least enjoy the classics and rewatch the ones that I love.

The Exorcist? Get Out? Jaws? Hush?

Perfect films.

I hope to one day visit Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick Township, NJ, where they filmed portions of the original Friday the 13th (as long as I don’t run into Mrs. Voorhees).

Heck, as I write this, I’m drinking coffee out of a Scream-themed mug.

Have I proven myself yet?

So imagine my surprise and delight when I found out that there is a horror movie themed cafe right here in the Garden State!

Established in 2015, Missy’s serves breakfast and lunch, but with the spooktacular twist of having horror-themed decor and menu items.

For instance, there’s a “Michael Myers Melt,” “Leatherface’s Grilled Cheese,” or the “Texas Chainsaw Turkey Burger.”

The wordplay is fun, sure, but the food itself looks to die for.

Enter Missy’s Main Street Cafe if you dare by checking them out at 181 E Main St. in Rockaway, NJ.

Run by a small staff, regulars that become family, and a kitchen that loves cranking out new creations it is about time you popped on in!

The cafe is closed on Mondays, but otherwise these are the hours of operation:

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m..

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

