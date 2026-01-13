Spooky! NJ is home to this horror themed cafe
I’m a self-proclaimed horror movie nerd.
I’m not saying I’ve seen every film in the genre, but I at least enjoy the classics and rewatch the ones that I love.
The Exorcist? Get Out? Jaws? Hush?
Perfect films.
I hope to one day visit Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick Township, NJ, where they filmed portions of the original Friday the 13th (as long as I don’t run into Mrs. Voorhees).
Heck, as I write this, I’m drinking coffee out of a Scream-themed mug.
Read More: French Press Cafe in Moorestown NJ is the next spot you must try
Have I proven myself yet?
So imagine my surprise and delight when I found out that there is a horror movie themed cafe right here in the Garden State!
Missy’s Main Street Cafe
Established in 2015, Missy’s serves breakfast and lunch, but with the spooktacular twist of having horror-themed decor and menu items.
For instance, there’s a “Michael Myers Melt,” “Leatherface’s Grilled Cheese,” or the “Texas Chainsaw Turkey Burger.”
The wordplay is fun, sure, but the food itself looks to die for.
Enter Missy’s Main Street Cafe if you dare by checking them out at 181 E Main St. in Rockaway, NJ.
Run by a small staff, regulars that become family, and a kitchen that loves cranking out new creations it is about time you popped on in!
The cafe is closed on Mondays, but otherwise these are the hours of operation:
Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m..
Sunday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
12 Horror Movies Inspired By Real Events
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky
10 Horror Movies That Are Supposedly Cursed
The Worst Horror Movies Ever According to Letterboxd
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.