Homes are selling fastest in these two NJ counties

It’s like a Six Flags Great Adventure ride that never ends. One without too many lows that keeps just bringing you higher and higher into the clouds. Well, as far as price anyway.

That’s what New Jersey’s real estate market is like. Buyers want to get off the ride while sellers never want it to end.

Not only is the lack of available inventory of homes for sale affecting prices, it’s also created a situation where homes can be sold far faster than before. When I listed my home last fall with Rob Dekanski of Remax 1st Advantage the closing took some time because of the buyer’s situation, but the actual process from day it was listed until we had a signed deal? 6 days. And for thousands over asking price.

According to a story on nj.com the statewide average is 39 days for the month of October. But keep in mind that accounts for home sales from listing to closing date or being taken off the market, not just a deal being made.

So that’s fast. But where are homes selling the fastest?

Union County and Passaic County are kings of the hill. In those counties, it only took 29 days from listing until closing or withdrawal from market. That’s staggering compared to New Jersey’s average 39 days, and the national average is 50 days.

In fact, 20 of New Jersey’s 21 counties all sold faster than the national average in the month of October. The outlier was Cape May County at 52 days.

Here’s how all 21 counties broke down.

Union County

29 days

Passaic County

29 days

Morris County

31 days

Somerset County

32 days

Camden County

32 days

Gloucester County

32 days

Burlington County

34 days

Warren County

35 days

Bergen County

36 days

Mercer County

36 days

Hudson County

36 days

Essex County

37 days

Hunterdon County

38 days

Middlesex County

40 days

Sussex County

40 days

Monmouth County

44 days

Ocean County

44 days

Cumberland County

47 days

Salem County

47 days

Atlantic County

49 days

Cape May County

52 days

