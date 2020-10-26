Homeless man set fire that killed two people, police say

CAMDEN — A 34-year-old homeless man is accused of setting a fire that left two men dead and several people hurt at a Camden apartment building Sunday.

Brandon Adams was charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder, stemming from the deaths of two men in the early morning blaze, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said Monday morning.

Camden County Police and the Camden City Fire Department responded at about 3 a.m. to the fire at a three-story building on the 3400 block of Cramer Street.

At least nine people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury in the response, according to the joint press release from the prosecutor's office and Camden County police.

Firefighters went inside and helped rescue a number of residents, according to police. The firefighters' union called it "a Herculean effort," in a post on the Camden Fire Officers IAFF Local #2578 Facebook page.

The identities of the men who died in the fire had not been publicly disclosed as of Monday morning.

Red Cross New Jersey tweeted on Sunday that it was helping at least 45 people in 18 families impacted by the fire.

Police said information from the community helped them identify Adams as the person responsible for intentionally starting the fire.

Adams was taken to Camden County jail and on Monday was awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.

The Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office both were helping with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case can call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078 or Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

