Holy Chalupa! Taco Bell will pay some fast-food managers $100,000

Some people work at fast-food restaurants temporarily while they look for a job that will pay them enough to make it a career. Now, with the booming economy creating competition, fast food places are coming up with ways to make you want to stay.

Taco Bell, in an effort to attract and hold onto workers, will be paying managers at some company-owned restaurants $100,000 a year, according to a report by MarketWatch. They're calling it a test. These supervisors currently make from 50-80,000 dollars.

The same report said Taco Bell employees all can "become eligible to receive" at least 24 hours paid sick time per year.

The salary jump will affect employees in company-owned restaurants in the Northeast and Midwest, which should cover New Jersey.

Meanwhile, out west, In-N-Out Burger has been paying its managers $100,000 plus for over a decade with starting wages ranging from $12-$17 per hour depending on location. Now if they throw in free burgers, I might consider it!

