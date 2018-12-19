Holiday Scavenger Hunt on the NJ 101.5 app — Win a Stock Car Drive Along

It's time to get revved up for the holidays.

Play the Holiday Scavenger Hunt on the New Jersey 101.5 app for your chance to win a 40-mile Stock Car Drive Along at Nascar's Famous Pocono Raceway -- valued at $999. One winner will learn the ins and outs of driving a Stock Car on the 2.5 mile super speedway at Pocono Raceway. This will be followed by two 20-Mile driving sessions behind the wheel of a 600HP Stock Car. All this from the Stock Car Racing Experience at Pocono Raceway.

And one grand prize winner will take home even more — $2,000 in cash !

The Holiday Scavenger Hunt is easy to play — just complete fun activities (like sending us holiday lights pictures, or answering trivia questions about New Jersey 101.5) to start racking up points. Every player who gets at least 1,000 points is entered into a drawing to win the Drive Along — and the winners of scavenger hunts across the Townsquare Media network will all be entered for the $2,000 grand prize .

This time around, you can complete most challenges without ever leaving the house!

But the Holiday Scavenger Hunt is only available through the New Jersey 101.5 app, so download it now to play:

The Holiday Scavenger Hunt on the New Jersey 101.5 app runs from Dec. 14 through Dec. 24. Download the app now to get started!

See you at the finish line!