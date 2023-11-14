HOAX! Black Bear sighting in Monmouth County, NJ, not genuine

In recent years, Black Bears have been on the move throughout New Jersey in search of food. Outside of their usual spots in Northwestern New Jersey, they've also been spotted in the southern portion of the state as well as along the shore region.

The shore area in particular is a very unusual place for a black bear to turn up. Yet in the spring of 2022, one made the long trip to the northeastern portion of Monmouth County.

According to officials, a Black Bear sighting was confirmed in Atlantic Highlands, NJ in May of 2022. For those who aren't familiar with that area, Atlantic Highlands is only a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean, not far from Sandy Hook, part of the Gateway National Recreation Area.

Sandy Hook is also the most northern portion of the Jersey Shore with spectacular views of New York City. And, it is here where the most recent sighting of a Black Bear was reported.

Over the past weekend, multiple outlets reported a bear present along the bay side of Sandy Hook, NJ, on Friday, November 10, 2023. In the photo, a black bear can be seen walking north along the beach.

What seemed odd about this, however, was that there was only one singular picture taken of this sighting with no other witnesses. So New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the National Park Service to see what they had to say about the sighting.

According to the park ranger, the photo that circulated on November 10. 2023, was a hoax. At no point throughout the day was a black bear present along the beaches of Sandy Hook.

So if you're planning on visiting Sandy Hook or Fort Hancock, rest assured that there is no danger present to the public from black bears at this time. If you should spot a black bear while visiting, it's important to keep your distance and to report it to The National Park Service on Sandy Hook immediately.

