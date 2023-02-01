🔴 A 4-year-old girl was struck at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street

🔴 No description of the driver or vehicle has been released

🔴 The girl's uncle and avenue residents blame speeders for frequent crashes

NEWARK — A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening.

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and a second child were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.

No one had been charged in the crash as of Wednesday morning. A description of the vehicle or the driver has not yet been released.

Residents told RLS that the road is frequently used by gang members who drive too fast with ATVs and stolen cars while bringing guns and drugs to the neighborhood.

6th Avenue West and North 9th Street in Newark where a 4-year-old girl was fatally struck 1/31/23 6th Avenue West and North 9th Street in Newark where a 4-year-old girl was fatally struck 1/31/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Uncle blames speeding drivers

Mohamed Toure told ABC 7 Eyewitness News he is the girl's uncle and said he passed the crash scene driving to work not realizing it was his family involved. Another witness blamed speeding for the crash.

"We need stop signs on both sides or a light or something. Every single day there's a car accident. Every single day," Toure said.

Toure told News 12 that his brother's family had recently moved to Newark from Mali in hope of a better future.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Oct. 5 on Sixth Avenue, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

