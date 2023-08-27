Historic NJ lighthouse to host full moon night climbs this fall

It's that time of year when we prepare for the cooler air and crisper nights. It's also a time of year when New Jersey's apples are ripe and ready for picking.

Along with all the fall festivals that happen throughout the Great Garden State, many of our historic lighthouses also host climbs that are perfect for that fall air.

The most famous is New Jersey's annual Lighthouse Challenge which happens every fall. But aside from that, some of our lighthouses are also open at night for a truly unique climbing experience.

One such lighthouse is doing just that for the first time in recent memory. The Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ, will be hosting not one, but two full moon night climbs this fall.

If you've never been to the Twin Lights, it's certainly worth a visit. Here's a quick tour of the lighthouse to get you ready for the climb, followed by details of this year's first-ever full moon climbs in recent memory.

Visiting the Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ: Photos A virtual tour of the historic Twin Lights National Landmark. Please note that this particular tour was conducted in 2021 while COVID restrictions were still in place. Since then, all mask and COVID related restrictions have been lifted.

Twin Lights Full Moon Climb Details

The Twin Lights Historical Society will be hosting two separate full-moon night climbs throughout the fall season.

The first climb happens on Friday, September, 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunset at the lighthouse that day will occur at 6:40 p.m. with a moonrise happening at 7:28 p.m.

The second climb happens on Saturday, October 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunset at the lighthouse that day will occur at 5:58 p.m. with a moonrise happening at 5:53 p.m. Click here for more details regarding both full moon climbs for 2023.

