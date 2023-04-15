Historic New Jersey town has its own Liberty Bell

When you think of historic monuments, what usually comes to mind?

For me, I always think of the Statue of Liberty in New York, Gettysburg in Pennsylvania, or literally any monument in Washington DC.

But do you ever think of New Jersey when historical sites and monuments are being talked about?

Jersey was of course one of the original 13 Colonies in our Country, and because of that, you'd think we'd be one of the most historic states in America!

Granted, there are a lot of older historic towns and so many great museums you can lose count.

However, are there any historical monuments in Jersey that you can list off the top of your head?

There's the Princeton Battle Monument, The World War One Memorial in Atlantic City, and the Trenton Battle Monument to name a few, if you were curious.

There is one town in New Jersey though that is chock full of history, and even has its very own replica of the Liberty Bell!

What Historic NJ Town Is Home To Its Very Own Liberty Bell?

I've passed the exit for this town on the Parkway a few times, but have never been myself.

I'll have to try and change that soon!

It's one of the oldest towns in Jersey and is filled with tons of historic buildings.

I mean, the courthouse for the town was built back in 1714, well over three hundred years ago!

In fact, it's the oldest public building in continuous use in the United States.

According to Only In Your State, one of Jersey's most historic towns is Perth Amboy, the crowning monument of course being its very own liberty bell.

Have you ever been?

