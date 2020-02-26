High school student killed by NJ Transit train in Edison

EDISON — A 16-year-old was struck and killed by an NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train on Tuesday evening.

Aditya Tejaswi was a junior at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, according to the school.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith told New Jersey 101.5 that the teen was killed after being struck by the westbound train at the Parsonage Road crossing west of Metropark around 6:45 p.m.

It was not clear why the teen was on the tracks or why he was hit. NJ Transit referred questions about the cause and manner of the teen's death were referred to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office.

"It is always a sad day when a member of our Saint Joseph High School faith community is suddenly and tragically taken from us," Principal Miguel Cabrita told New Jersey 101.5. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support and resources that we have received from surrounding schools as well."

Cabrita said guidance counselors and teachers were available for students on Wednesday. Aditya had transferred to St. Joe's in the fall.

Earlier in the day, a man was struck on the Pascack Valley Line near Westwood, according to NJ Transit. Officials said he is expected to survive.

Tejaswi is the second student fatally struck by a NJ Transit train this year. Matthew Borja, 18, of South Bound Brook, was struck in January in Bound Brook. He was a freshman at Raritan Valley Community College.

