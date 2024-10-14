Hidden gem garden oasis in the heart of Central Jersey

Until I stumbled upon this place accidentally, I had never heard of it. The place is absolutely beautiful and it's right in the heart of Mercer County.

It's the Sayen House and Gardens in Hamilton. The 30-acre property was purchased in 1912 by Frederick Sayen, a local businessman and world traveler who loved his gardens. The family-owned a rubber mill not far down the road in Hamilton Square.

There are more than 1,000 azaleas and nearly 500 rhododendrons thriving under the vigilant care of the dedicated Sayen Gardens groundskeepers. Springtime would be the most spectacular time to visit, but it is an impressive garden oasis any time of year.

The park is run by Hamilton Township Parks and features shrubs and trees from China, Japan and England.

The Sayen House and Gardens is available for private parties, including weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and can accommodate up to 98 people. Admission is free and open to the public from dawn to dusk every day.

Dogs are permitted on leashes, but not allowed in the house. Bicyclists are welcome but urged to use caution. If you're looking for a beautiful, quiet oasis to just chill and enjoy nature, you have to check out Sayen House and Gardens.

