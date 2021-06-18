Hey NJ — This Father’s Day, teach toughness (Opinion)

Toughness is a lost trait among American men and boys these days.

Political correctness has men with a target on their back. The minute the word "toxic" was attached to "masculinity" we knew we were in trouble.

I believe one of the reason our state so easily followed the immoral, unnecessary and illegal lockdown polices was due to the fact that we're raising a society of wimps, especially among men. Masculine traits are vilified. Toughness and strength are disparaged and called out as negatives, with the media equating these positive masculine traits with criminal violence.

What society fails to recognize today is that the ability to be violent is actually a tremendous positive, and critical part of being a free man.

When we honor the fallen for Memorial Day and the veterans on Veterans Day and July 4 we are celebrating the violence that some men were able to deliver to our enemies to win wars and secure our liberty.

We need to stop pushing everyone into the bucket of victimhood. We're too sensitive as a society. Men need to lead by example.

Stop looking for someone else to take care of you. Stop whining about life not being fair. Stop expecting that there's an "expert" who can keep you safe. Stop apologizing for history and looking for the negative in everything.

Grow up. Toughen up.

Stop celebrating and admiring fake courage. Stop following the orders of weak immoral men like Murphy and Fauci.

Take off the mask.

Nothing speaks more loudly about how weak our culture has become than a grown man wearing a mask outside because he's afraid of a cold virus. Americans are at a low point when it comes to strength and courage.

A few brave souls willing to sacrifice their own safety for the rest of us is the only think keeping us afloat. Brave souls serving as law enforcement officers, firefighters and in the armed forces.

Strong women are doing double duty as moms and leaders as so many men spend time whining about fairness. It's time for men to step up and give mom a break.

This Father's Day, celebrate your strength and toughness. As Marlon Brando famously said while playing the role of Vito Corleone in "The Godfather" in response to Johnny Fontane's whining and crying about being passed over for a movie role, "You can act like a man!"

For this Father's Day, I'm also reminded of a great quote from a famous American leader who was born into slavery and became one of the strongest voices in the abolitionist movement. Frederick Douglass never stopped fighting for the rights of others. His strength and courage are still administered today.

My favorite quote, "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men," should be a rallying cry for parents today.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

